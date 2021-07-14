Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, July 12

8:35 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

10:06 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

12:22 p.m., Country Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

6:49 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

6:54 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:14 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

10:15 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Mischief, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, July 13

1:32 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate

2:07 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

8:13 a.m., E. Irwin St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:21 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

12:59 p.m., S. Pierre St., Suspicious Person

2:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement

3:26 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

4:26 p.m., Northstar Ave., Information, Unfounded

5:14 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

8:44 p.m., S. Ree St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:40 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

9:52 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:41 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

