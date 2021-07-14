Monday, July 12
8:35 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
10:06 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
12:22 p.m., Country Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
6:49 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault
6:54 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:14 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues
10:15 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Mischief, Unable to Locate
Tuesday, July 13
1:32 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate
2:07 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
8:13 a.m., E. Irwin St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
8:21 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
12:59 p.m., S. Pierre St., Suspicious Person
2:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement
3:26 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
4:26 p.m., Northstar Ave., Information, Unfounded
5:14 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
8:44 p.m., S. Ree St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:40 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
9:52 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:41 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
