Wednesday, June 14
2:00 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:20 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Domestic — No Assault
7:17 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash
8:08 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
8:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
11:31 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
3:20 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues
4:38 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:40 p.m., Marina Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning
4:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
5:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person
5:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person
6:24 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:25 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
7:55 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
9:45 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
9:59 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:03 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
Tuesday, June 15
7:00 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
7:57 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
8:13 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Sex Offender Registration, Refer to Prosecutor
8:23 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Code Enforcement, Verbal Warning
8:25 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released
12:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
1:56 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
5:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint
6:33 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
