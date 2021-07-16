Logo
Wednesday, June 14

2:00 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:20 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Domestic — No Assault

7:17 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash

8:08 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

8:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:31 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

3:20 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues

4:38 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:40 p.m., Marina Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

4:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

5:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person

5:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

6:24 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:25 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

7:55 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

9:45 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

9:59 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:03 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Tuesday, June 15

7:00 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:57 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

8:13 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Sex Offender Registration, Refer to Prosecutor

8:23 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Code Enforcement, Verbal Warning

8:25 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released

12:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

1:56 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

5:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:33 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

