Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, July 19

3:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:19 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:48 a.m., Country Dr., Information

9:06 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash

9:08 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

11:35 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

2:13 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint

3:29 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:51 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Disorderly Conduct

6:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Church Fund Assistance

7:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health

10:35 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., Mischief

10:42 p.m., Mercury St., Missing Person, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, July 20

12:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement, Citation Issued

12:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:51 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

7:07 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:52 a.m., E. 8th St., Welfare Check

10:12 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Information

10:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

10:59 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

11:08 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Civil Issues

11:13 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained

1:47 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash — Injury

2:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information, Unfounded

4:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

4:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

6:32 p.m., S. Robert St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

11:30 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

