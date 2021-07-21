Monday, July 19
3:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
5:19 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:48 a.m., Country Dr., Information
9:06 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash
9:08 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
11:35 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check
2:13 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint
3:29 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Assisting Other Agencies
5:51 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Disorderly Conduct
6:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Church Fund Assistance
7:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health
10:35 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., Mischief
10:42 p.m., Mercury St., Missing Person, Unable to Locate
Tuesday, July 20
12:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement, Citation Issued
12:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:51 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor
7:07 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:52 a.m., E. 8th St., Welfare Check
10:12 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Information
10:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
10:59 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
11:08 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Civil Issues
11:13 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained
1:47 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash — Injury
2:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information, Unfounded
4:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
4:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
6:32 p.m., S. Robert St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
11:30 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
