Friday, July 2
1:13 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person
3:39 a.m., S. Coteau St., Information, Unable to Locate
5:18 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Vandalism
6:21 a.m., E. Wells Ave. Found Bike, Inactive Case
7:01 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement
8:06 a.m., E. Hustan Ave., Alarms, Unfounded
9:39 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property
9:55 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
10:30 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
10:48 a.m, Flag Mountain Dr., Mischief, Verbal Warning
11:07 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash
1:34 p.m., S. Coteau St., Found Property
1:39 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
2:10 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
2:36 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Information
3:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:03 p.m., Table St., Theft, Unfounded
5:21 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health
7:18 p.m., S. Ree St., Accidental Damage
7:21 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
7:31 p.m., Airport Rd., Animal Missing
8:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Missing
9:04 p.m., E. 5th St., Theft, Inactive Case
9:16 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint
10:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
10:48 p.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
11:28 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Protection Order Violation
11:32 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Saturday, July 3
12:52 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
1:17 a.m., E. Church St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
1:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
2:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
2:33 a.m., W. MIssouri Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
2:45 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check
2:50 a.m., Coteau St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
5:35 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
6:52 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:34 a.m., N. Washington Ave., Information
7:53 a.m., E. Pawn St., Animal Found, Animal Impound
10:28 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
10:44 a.m., S. Brule St., Missing Person
10:53 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check
11:20 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Parking Enforcement
12:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
1:02 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Found Property
1:55 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Intoxicated Person
3:31 p.m., Court Pl., Burglary, Inactive Case
5:17 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
5:36 p.m., Ft. Pierre Boat, Assisting Other Agencies
6:04 p.m., S. Central Ave., Civil Issues
6:41 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
8:31 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Fireworks
9:10 p.m., US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
10:05 p.m., Reen St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
11:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
11:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:33 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
11:53 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
Sunday, July 4
12:01 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Service
12:09 a.m., S. Adams St., Civil Issues
12:40 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
12:42 a.m., S. Pierre St., Information
1:34 a.m., S. Henry St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
8:41 a.m., S. Henry St., Disorderly Conduct
9:05 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:32 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
10:46 a.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Found Property
11:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
12:49 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
1:52 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
3:18 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues
5:20 p.m., Manchester Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:36 p.m., Lee Hill Rd., Welfare Check
5:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health
5:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
6:13 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct
7:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
8:55 p.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:11 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Fireworks
9:36 p.m., E. Kay St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:10 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave. Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:16 p.m., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:37 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:40 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:42 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:53 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
11:15 p.m., E. 5th St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
11:17 p.m., E. 6th St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
11:29 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
11:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Monday, July 5
12:03 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Information, Unfounded
1:43 a.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:56 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:01 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:25 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
3:50 a.m, N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
10:11 a.m., W. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
1:31 p.m., E. Hustan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:42 p.m., US Hwy 14 Assisting Other Agencies
5:08 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property
5:15 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement
7:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Sex Offense
9:56 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
Tuesday, July 6
3:13 a.m., E. 4th St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
9:25 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:48 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Protection Order Violation, Inactive Case
11:54 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
12:43 p.m., Sheila Dr., Harassment, Exceptionally Cleared
1:59 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
4:08 p.m., Harrison Ave., Found Property
6:39 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate
8:46 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Missing Person
9:07 p.m., E. Reen St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
