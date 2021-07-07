Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, July 2

1:13 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

3:39 a.m., S. Coteau St., Information, Unable to Locate

5:18 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Vandalism

6:21 a.m., E. Wells Ave. Found Bike, Inactive Case

7:01 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement

8:06 a.m., E. Hustan Ave., Alarms, Unfounded

9:39 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property

9:55 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

10:30 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

10:48 a.m, Flag Mountain Dr., Mischief, Verbal Warning

11:07 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

1:34 p.m., S. Coteau St., Found Property

1:39 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

2:10 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

2:36 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Information

3:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:03 p.m., Table St., Theft, Unfounded

5:21 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health

7:18 p.m., S. Ree St., Accidental Damage

7:21 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

7:31 p.m., Airport Rd., Animal Missing

8:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Missing

9:04 p.m., E. 5th St., Theft, Inactive Case

9:16 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10:48 p.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

11:28 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Protection Order Violation

11:32 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, July 3

12:52 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

1:17 a.m., E. Church St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

2:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

2:33 a.m., W. MIssouri Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

2:45 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

2:50 a.m., Coteau St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:35 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

6:52 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:34 a.m., N. Washington Ave., Information

7:53 a.m., E. Pawn St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:28 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:44 a.m., S. Brule St., Missing Person

10:53 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

11:20 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Parking Enforcement

12:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

1:02 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Found Property

1:55 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Intoxicated Person

3:31 p.m., Court Pl., Burglary, Inactive Case

5:17 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

5:36 p.m., Ft. Pierre Boat, Assisting Other Agencies

6:04 p.m., S. Central Ave., Civil Issues

6:41 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

8:31 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Fireworks

9:10 p.m., US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

10:05 p.m., Reen St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

11:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

11:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:33 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

11:53 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Sunday, July 4

12:01 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Service

12:09 a.m., S. Adams St., Civil Issues

12:40 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:42 a.m., S. Pierre St., Information

1:34 a.m., S. Henry St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

8:41 a.m., S. Henry St., Disorderly Conduct

9:05 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:32 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

10:46 a.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Found Property

11:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

12:49 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

1:52 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

3:18 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues

5:20 p.m., Manchester Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:36 p.m., Lee Hill Rd., Welfare Check

5:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health

5:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:13 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct

7:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:55 p.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:11 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Fireworks

9:36 p.m., E. Kay St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:10 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave. Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:16 p.m., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:37 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:40 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:42 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:53 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

11:15 p.m., E. 5th St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

11:17 p.m., E. 6th St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

11:29 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

11:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Monday, July 5

12:03 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Information, Unfounded

1:43 a.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:56 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:01 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:25 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:50 a.m, N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

10:11 a.m., W. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

1:31 p.m., E. Hustan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:42 p.m., US Hwy 14 Assisting Other Agencies

5:08 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property

5:15 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement

7:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Sex Offense

9:56 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, July 6

3:13 a.m., E. 4th St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

9:25 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:48 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Protection Order Violation, Inactive Case

11:54 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:43 p.m., Sheila Dr., Harassment, Exceptionally Cleared

1:59 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

4:08 p.m., Harrison Ave., Found Property

6:39 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate

8:46 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Missing Person

9:07 p.m., E. Reen St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

