Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, July 21

7:00 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

8:42 a.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm

9:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:38 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

12:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Family and Children

1:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

1:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

3:30 p.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement

6:19 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

11:13 p.m., Farm Island Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, July 22

1:23 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:10 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

9:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:19 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Civil Issues

11:22 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues

1:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:24 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Warrant or Summons, Detained

3:47 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

4:34 p.m., Fairway Dr., Public Service

4:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:36 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint

5:44 p.m., Sioux Ave., Pierre, Traffic Crash, Written Warning

5:56 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Bike

7:32 p.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:10 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

10:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

