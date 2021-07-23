Wednesday, July 21
7:00 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
8:42 a.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm
9:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:38 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
12:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
12:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Family and Children
1:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained
1:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case
3:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues
3:30 p.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement
6:19 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
11:13 p.m., Farm Island Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
Thursday, July 22
1:23 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:10 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
9:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:19 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Civil Issues
11:22 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues
1:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:24 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Warrant or Summons, Detained
3:47 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues
4:34 p.m., Fairway Dr., Public Service
4:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:36 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint
5:44 p.m., Sioux Ave., Pierre, Traffic Crash, Written Warning
5:56 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Bike
7:32 p.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:10 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
10:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.