Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, July 26

12:16 a.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

8:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Code Enforcement

9:09 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

10:11 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property

10:23 a.m., E. Kay St., Information

10:53 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

11:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children

12:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

1:50 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

3:34 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues

3:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

4:06 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Information

5:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

6:45 p.m., Country Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Written Warning

6:58 p.m., S. Robert St., Family and Children

9:42 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Disorderly Conduct

11:20 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, July 27

3:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:32 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Released To

7:33 a.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash

8:11 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

12:15 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person

3:29 p.m., E. Island View Dr., Welfare Check, Verbal Warning

3:47 p.m., S. Willow Ave., Traffic Crash

4:12 p.m., Skyline Dr., Fraud

6:17 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Domestic - No Assault

10:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

