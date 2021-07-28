Monday, July 26
12:16 a.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
8:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Code Enforcement
9:09 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound
10:11 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property
10:23 a.m., E. Kay St., Information
10:53 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
11:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children
12:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information
1:50 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check
3:34 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues
3:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
4:06 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Information
5:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
6:45 p.m., Country Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Written Warning
6:58 p.m., S. Robert St., Family and Children
9:42 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Disorderly Conduct
11:20 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
Tuesday, July 27
3:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:32 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Released To
7:33 a.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash
8:11 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
12:15 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person
3:29 p.m., E. Island View Dr., Welfare Check, Verbal Warning
3:47 p.m., S. Willow Ave., Traffic Crash
4:12 p.m., Skyline Dr., Fraud
6:17 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Domestic - No Assault
10:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
