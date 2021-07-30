Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, July 28

1:19 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Unfounded

6:27 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:41 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:43 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:05 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

4:54 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Traffic Crash

5:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

8:28 p.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

8:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

8:57 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, July 29

3:23 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:01 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Theft, Unfounded

7:05 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:15 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint

12:35 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health

2:36 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:17 p.m., E. Cabot St., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning

4:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

8:18 p.m., S. Central Ave., PARS Assistance

8:21 p.m., E. Park St., Information, Refer to Prosecutor

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments