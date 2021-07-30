Wednesday, July 28
1:19 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Unfounded
6:27 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
12:41 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:43 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:05 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
4:54 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Traffic Crash
5:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
8:28 p.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check
8:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
8:57 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
Thursday, July 29
3:23 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:01 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Theft, Unfounded
7:05 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
11:15 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint
12:35 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health
2:36 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:17 p.m., E. Cabot St., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning
4:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
8:18 p.m., S. Central Ave., PARS Assistance
8:21 p.m., E. Park St., Information, Refer to Prosecutor
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
