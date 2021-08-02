Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, July 30

1:16 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Sex Offense, Refer to Prosecutor

1:59 a.m., Airport Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

5:29 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:03 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:31 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism

10:59 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person

5:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

6:09 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass

7:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:56 p.m., Marina Ave., Missing Person, Unable to Locate

Saturday, July 31

1:14 a.m., Sibert Pl., Disorderly Conduct

4:36 a.m., E. Humboldt St. B1, Domestic — No Assault

6:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

9:35 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:55 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Theft, Unfounded

9:55 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mischief

10:21 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

11:19 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Found Property

12:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

12:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

12:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

2:23 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

2:30 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct

3:54 p.m., E. Green St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:43 p.m., Nystrom Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

5:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Domestic — No Assault

5:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses

6:10 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Welfare Check

7:00 p.m., E. 5th St., Domestic — No Assault

8:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

8:38 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

8:42 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Inactive Case

9:07 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Harassment

9:25 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10:27 p.m., Marina Ave., Information

11:29 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, Aug. 1

3:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

8:28 a.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm

10:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case

11:52 a.m., Callaway Ct., Assisting Other Agencies

12:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Bike

12:13 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

12:44 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

5:15 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Found Property

9:05 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

9:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

11:02 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

11:06 p.m., Manchester Dr., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments