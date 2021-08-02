Friday, July 30
1:16 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Sex Offense, Refer to Prosecutor
1:59 a.m., Airport Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
5:29 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:03 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:31 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism
10:59 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person
5:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
6:09 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass
7:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
10:56 p.m., Marina Ave., Missing Person, Unable to Locate
Saturday, July 31
1:14 a.m., Sibert Pl., Disorderly Conduct
4:36 a.m., E. Humboldt St. B1, Domestic — No Assault
6:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
9:35 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:55 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Theft, Unfounded
9:55 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mischief
10:21 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
11:19 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Found Property
12:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
12:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
12:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
2:23 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
2:30 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct
3:54 p.m., E. Green St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:43 p.m., Nystrom Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
5:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Domestic — No Assault
5:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses
6:10 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Welfare Check
7:00 p.m., E. 5th St., Domestic — No Assault
8:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
8:38 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor
8:42 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Inactive Case
9:07 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Harassment
9:25 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
10:27 p.m., Marina Ave., Information
11:29 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Sunday, Aug. 1
3:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
8:28 a.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm
10:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case
11:52 a.m., Callaway Ct., Assisting Other Agencies
12:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Bike
12:13 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
12:44 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Alarms, False Alarm
5:15 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Found Property
9:05 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
9:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information
11:02 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
11:06 p.m., Manchester Dr., Welfare Check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
