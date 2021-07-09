Wednesday, June 7
12:43 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
12:43 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Harassment
7:21 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded
7:56 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Bike
8:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
8:46 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
9:39 a.m., E. Park St., Found Property
11:45 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check
1:07 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
1:51 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
2:23 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:48 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:55 p.m., Circle Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
2:59 p.m., Plateau St., Civil Issues
3:02 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Information
3:05 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
3:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
5:37 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Information, Inactive Case
6:57 p.m., LaFramboise Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
7:20 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Civil Issues
8:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
10:41 p.m., HWY 34 WB, Assisting Other Agencies
Thursday, July 8
12:37 a.m., Buffalo St., Welfare Check
10:11 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Extra Patrol
12:39 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
3:01 p.m., SD Highway 34, Mental Health
3:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person
8:15 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues
9:26 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
