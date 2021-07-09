Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, June 7

12:43 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

12:43 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Harassment

7:21 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded

7:56 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Bike

8:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

8:46 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

9:39 a.m., E. Park St., Found Property

11:45 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

1:07 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

1:51 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

2:23 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:48 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:55 p.m., Circle Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

2:59 p.m., Plateau St., Civil Issues

3:02 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Information

3:05 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

3:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:37 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Information, Inactive Case

6:57 p.m., LaFramboise Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

7:20 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Civil Issues

8:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

10:41 p.m., HWY 34 WB, Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, July 8

12:37 a.m., Buffalo St., Welfare Check

10:11 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Extra Patrol

12:39 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

3:01 p.m., SD Highway 34, Mental Health

3:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person

8:15 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

9:26 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

