Friday, July 9
12:46 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Refer to Prosecutor
3:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing ,Unable to Locate
4:07 a.m., E. 4th St., Mental Health
8:04 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues
9:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
9:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
10:47 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Domestic - No Assault
11:27 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
11:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Refer to Prosecutor
2:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Refer to Prosecutor
2:57 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
4:15 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues
4:24 p.m., N. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:51 p.m., Sheila Dr., Welfare Check
7:18 p.m., N. 1 St., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
8:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children
11:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person
Saturday, July 10
1:09 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol
1:14 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
1:18 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
2:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic - No Assault
5:42 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Mental Health
9:35 a.m., Central Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded
11:47 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
11:49 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Missing
12:57 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Found, Animal Impound
2:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
3:08 p.m., Reen St., Parking Enforcement
3:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
4:50 p.m., Ree St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
6:16 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check
9:06 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:18 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash - Animal, Citation Issued
11:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
Sunday, July 11
12:07 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Disturbing the Peace
1:26 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check
1:35 a.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
7:41 a.m., E. 5th St., Extra Patrol
9:46 a.m., Table St., Information
10:20 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
11:20 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Found Property
11:41 a.m., E. 5th St., Mischief, Unable to Locate
1:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
3:35 p.m., Kay St., Child Abuse, Refer to Prosecutor
5:07 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct
6:12 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Information
6:18 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
7:16 p.m., E. 5th St., Intoxicated Person, Verbal Warning
7:17 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
7:36 p.m., N. Hwy 14, Information
8:13 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief
8:31 p.m., W. 2nd St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:20 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
9:58 p.m., Mercury St., Animal Complaint - Domestic
10:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
10:30 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:51 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.