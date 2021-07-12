Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, July 9

12:46 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Refer to Prosecutor

3:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing ,Unable to Locate

4:07 a.m., E. 4th St., Mental Health

8:04 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues

9:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

10:47 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Domestic - No Assault

11:27 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

11:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Refer to Prosecutor

2:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Refer to Prosecutor

2:57 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

4:15 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues

4:24 p.m., N. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:51 p.m., Sheila Dr., Welfare Check

7:18 p.m., N. 1 St., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

8:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

11:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person

Saturday, July 10

1:09 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol

1:14 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:18 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

2:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic - No Assault

5:42 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Mental Health

9:35 a.m., Central Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded

11:47 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

11:49 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Missing

12:57 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

2:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

3:08 p.m., Reen St., Parking Enforcement

3:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:50 p.m., Ree St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:16 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check

9:06 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:18 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash - Animal, Citation Issued

11:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

Sunday, July 11

12:07 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Disturbing the Peace

1:26 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check

1:35 a.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

7:41 a.m., E. 5th St., Extra Patrol

9:46 a.m., Table St., Information

10:20 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

11:20 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Found Property

11:41 a.m., E. 5th St., Mischief, Unable to Locate

1:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

3:35 p.m., Kay St., Child Abuse, Refer to Prosecutor

5:07 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct

6:12 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Information

6:18 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

7:16 p.m., E. 5th St., Intoxicated Person, Verbal Warning

7:17 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

7:36 p.m., N. Hwy 14, Information

8:13 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief

8:31 p.m., W. 2nd St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:20 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

9:58 p.m., Mercury St., Animal Complaint - Domestic

10:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

10:30 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:51 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

