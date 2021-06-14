Friday, June 11
2:16 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms
2:59 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:10 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Welfare Check
9:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
12:40 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Missing Property
1:38 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check
2:22 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Public Service
2:45 p.m., E. 8th St., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
3:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
4:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded
5:14 p.m., S. Fort St., Found Property
7:02 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:26 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
8:04 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Harassment, Unable to Locate
8:55 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
8:59 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information, Unfounded
9:05 p.m., S. Pierre St., Family and Children
9:28 p.m., S. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:30 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Family and Children
11:11 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
11:15 p.m., E. Erskine St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
11:22 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
Saturday, June 12
1:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:14 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person
8:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unfounded
8:16 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
9:08 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:21 a.m., Clarice Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound
11:31 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Information
11:36 a.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
11:39 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
12:07 p.m., E. MIssouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
12:39 p.m., W. MIssouri Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
12:53 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
1:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
1:16 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
1:42 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash
2:01 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
6:25 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:49 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
8:30 p.m., Sibert Pl., Welfare Check
9:02 p.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
10:20 p.m., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
10:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor
11:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault
Sunday, June 13
12:18 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Unfounded
12:28 a.m., E. 5th St., Information, Unable to Locate
12:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:35 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:18 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
1:15 p.m., S. Henry St., Found Property
2:20 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Welfare Check
3:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
4:45 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
4:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
4:59 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property
5:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unfounded
6:20 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
9:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
