Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, June 11

2:16 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms

2:59 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:10 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Welfare Check

9:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

12:40 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Missing Property

1:38 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

2:22 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Public Service

2:45 p.m., E. 8th St., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

3:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

4:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded

5:14 p.m., S. Fort St., Found Property

7:02 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:26 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:04 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Harassment, Unable to Locate

8:55 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:59 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information, Unfounded

9:05 p.m., S. Pierre St., Family and Children

9:28 p.m., S. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:30 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Family and Children

11:11 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

11:15 p.m., E. Erskine St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

11:22 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Saturday, June 12

1:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:14 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person

8:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unfounded

8:16 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

9:08 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:21 a.m., Clarice Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound

11:31 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Information

11:36 a.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

11:39 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:07 p.m., E. MIssouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

12:39 p.m., W. MIssouri Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

12:53 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

1:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

1:16 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

1:42 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

2:01 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

6:25 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:49 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

8:30 p.m., Sibert Pl., Welfare Check

9:02 p.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

10:20 p.m., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

10:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor

11:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

Sunday, June 13

12:18 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Unfounded

12:28 a.m., E. 5th St., Information, Unable to Locate

12:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:35 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:18 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

1:15 p.m., S. Henry St., Found Property

2:20 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Welfare Check

3:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

4:45 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

4:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

4:59 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property

5:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unfounded

6:20 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

