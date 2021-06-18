Wednesday, June 16
6:19 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:20 a.m., Mac Ln, Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
9:46 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property
10:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case
1:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
6:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint
6:14 p.m., E. Irwin St., Information
8:10 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
8:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
10:05 p.m., N. SD Highway 1804, Theft, Inactive Case
10:15 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
