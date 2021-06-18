Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, June 16

6:19 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:20 a.m., Mac Ln, Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

9:46 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property

10:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case

1:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

6:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:14 p.m., E. Irwin St., Information

8:10 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

8:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:05 p.m., N. SD Highway 1804, Theft, Inactive Case

10:15 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

