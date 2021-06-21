Thursday, June 17
2:49 a.m., Lakeview Dr., Mischief, Unable to Locate
3:29 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:20 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case
8:56 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:05 a.m., Stratford Pl., Code Enforcement, Inactive Case
12:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash
1:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information
2:26 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
2:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
2:49 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
2:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unfounded
3:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Alarms
3:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Harassment
5:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:44 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
5:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
7:18 p.m., Polaris Ave., Public Service
7:42 p.m., N. Willow Ave., Civil Issues
7:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault
7:59 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Theft, Unfounded
8:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
9:18 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information
10:30 p.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check
10:49 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
11:07 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property
Friday, June 18
1:05 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:05 a.m., S. Central Ave., Missing Person, Unfounded
2:07 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
6:54 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
7:19 a.m., E. Erskine St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
10:14 a.m., S. Henry St., Parking Enforcement
11:42 a.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault
1:27 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
3:29 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
3:48 p.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued
4:46 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Extra Patrol
5:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:32 p.m., E. Erskine St., Extra Patrol
5:45 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor
6:11 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check
7:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
9:16 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate
11:15 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person
11:19 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
11:23 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:50 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies
Saturday, June 19
12:13 a.m., Hwy 14, Harassment, Verbal Warning
12:58 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued
1:03 a.m., Marina Loop, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
1:09 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
1:21 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Intoxicated Person
1:59 a.m., Orion Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
2:04 a.m., N. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm
2:05 a.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
2:39 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:11 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
6:03 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Crash
7:58 a.m., E. Irwin St., Theft, Inactive Case
8:35 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Family and Children
12:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
1:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
2:28 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
3:13 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property
3:17 p.m., E. 4th St., Found Property
3:37 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies
3:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
3:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property
4:02 p.m., S. Fort St., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate
4:15 p.m., E. Irwin St., Information, Inactive Case
5:24 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint
6:38 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information
7:05 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
8:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
8:07 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Traffic Complaint
8:35 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate
9:15 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Traffic Crash
9:19 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Family and Children
10:05 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
10:08 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:50 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
10:58 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
11:12 p.m., E. 8th St., Information
11:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
11:28 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:35 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
Sunday, June 20
12:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
12:28 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
12:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
12:58 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
1:37 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
5:31 a.m., E. Park St., Domestic — No Assault
7:02 a.m., E. Church St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
7:59 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
11:07 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
11:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
12:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
12:53 p.m., S. Pierre St., Missing Property
1:03 p.m., E. 5th St., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
2:10 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
3:55 p.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:08 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:55 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Verbal Warning
9:24 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Public Service
10:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:14 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
10:51 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Suspicious Person
10:54 p.m., Polaris Ave., Information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
