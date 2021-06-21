Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Thursday, June 17

2:49 a.m., Lakeview Dr., Mischief, Unable to Locate

3:29 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:20 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

8:56 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:05 a.m., Stratford Pl., Code Enforcement, Inactive Case

12:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

1:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

2:26 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

2:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

2:49 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

2:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unfounded

3:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Alarms

3:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Harassment

5:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:44 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

5:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

7:18 p.m., Polaris Ave., Public Service

7:42 p.m., N. Willow Ave., Civil Issues

7:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault

7:59 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Theft, Unfounded

8:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

9:18 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information

10:30 p.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check

10:49 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

11:07 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property

Friday, June 18

1:05 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:05 a.m., S. Central Ave., Missing Person, Unfounded

2:07 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6:54 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

7:19 a.m., E. Erskine St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

10:14 a.m., S. Henry St., Parking Enforcement

11:42 a.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault

1:27 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

3:29 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

3:48 p.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued

4:46 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Extra Patrol

5:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:32 p.m., E. Erskine St., Extra Patrol

5:45 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

6:11 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

7:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

9:16 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate

11:15 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person

11:19 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

11:23 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:50 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, June 19

12:13 a.m., Hwy 14, Harassment, Verbal Warning

12:58 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued

1:03 a.m., Marina Loop, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

1:09 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

1:21 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Intoxicated Person

1:59 a.m., Orion Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

2:04 a.m., N. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm

2:05 a.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

2:39 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:11 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

6:03 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Crash

7:58 a.m., E. Irwin St., Theft, Inactive Case

8:35 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Family and Children

12:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

1:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

2:28 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

3:13 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property

3:17 p.m., E. 4th St., Found Property

3:37 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

3:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property

4:02 p.m., S. Fort St., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate

4:15 p.m., E. Irwin St., Information, Inactive Case

5:24 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:38 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

7:05 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:07 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Traffic Complaint

8:35 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate

9:15 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Traffic Crash

9:19 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Family and Children

10:05 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

10:08 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:50 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

10:58 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

11:12 p.m., E. 8th St., Information

11:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

11:28 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:35 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Sunday, June 20

12:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:28 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

12:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

12:58 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

1:37 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:31 a.m., E. Park St., Domestic — No Assault

7:02 a.m., E. Church St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

7:59 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

11:07 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

11:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

12:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

12:53 p.m., S. Pierre St., Missing Property

1:03 p.m., E. 5th St., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

2:10 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

3:55 p.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:08 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:55 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Verbal Warning

9:24 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Public Service

10:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:14 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

10:51 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Suspicious Person

10:54 p.m., Polaris Ave., Information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

