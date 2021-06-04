Wednesday, June 2
12:43 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
1:07 a.m., Hwy 14, Animal Complaint - Non-Domestic
8:15 a.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property
10:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
11:09 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:39 a.m., Sibert Pl., Trespass
12:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
1:17 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Information
4:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Code Enforcement
4:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
5:22 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic
5:34 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property
6:17 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case
6:24 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information
8:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
10:56 p.m., E. Franklin St., Intoxicated Person
11:08 p.m., S. Coteau St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:55 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
Thursday, June 3
1:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
2:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol
2:46 a.m., Sheila Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
7:42 a.m., Riverside Dr., Animal Missing
8:52 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case
10:38 a.m., S. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:45 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement
2:27 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement
4:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
5:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
6:39 p.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person
9:40 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:13 p.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:40 p.m., Abbey Rd., Welfare Check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.