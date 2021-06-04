Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, June 2

12:43 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

1:07 a.m., Hwy 14, Animal Complaint - Non-Domestic

8:15 a.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property

10:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

11:09 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:39 a.m., Sibert Pl., Trespass

12:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:17 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Information

4:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Code Enforcement

4:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:22 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic

5:34 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property

6:17 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

6:24 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information

8:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

10:56 p.m., E. Franklin St., Intoxicated Person

11:08 p.m., S. Coteau St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:55 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

Thursday, June 3

1:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

2:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol

2:46 a.m., Sheila Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

7:42 a.m., Riverside Dr., Animal Missing

8:52 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

10:38 a.m., S. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:45 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement

2:27 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement

4:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

6:39 p.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person

9:40 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:13 p.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:40 p.m., Abbey Rd., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments