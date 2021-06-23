Monday, June 21
12:08 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:26 a.m., E. Park St., Burglary, Refer to Prosecutor
9:42 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult, Detained
10:48 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Property
11:24 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person
12:39 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
12:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Bike
1:09 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Information, Unfounded
3:41 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
3:43 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disturbing the Peace, Unfounded
4:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
5:21 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Civil Issues
8:47 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
10:15 p.m., E. Erskine St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
Tuesday, June 22
12:04 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:01 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
2:17 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
2:41 p.m., Hwy 83, Assisting Other Agencies
3:16 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues
3:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
3:39 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:18 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
11:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
