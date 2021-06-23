Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, June 21

12:08 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:26 a.m., E. Park St., Burglary, Refer to Prosecutor

9:42 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult, Detained

10:48 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Property

11:24 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

12:39 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

12:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Bike

1:09 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Information, Unfounded

3:41 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

3:43 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disturbing the Peace, Unfounded

4:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

5:21 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Civil Issues

8:47 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:15 p.m., E. Erskine St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, June 22

12:04 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:01 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

2:17 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

2:41 p.m., Hwy 83, Assisting Other Agencies

3:16 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues

3:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

3:39 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:18 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

