Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, June 23

2:05 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning

7:04 a.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:48 a.m., Eastgate Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:54 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Traffic Complaint

4:01 p.m., S. Central Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

4:36 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Mental Health

4:45 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

7:00 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Found

9:24 p.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

9:48 p.m., S. Yankton St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

10:50 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health

11:36 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property

Thursday, June 24

1:09 a.m., E. Irwin St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

3:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

9:43 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Public Service

11:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Unfounded

1:36 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate

1:42 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Missing Property, Inactive Case

5:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

5:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

5:16 p.m., Airport Rd., Welfare Check

6:52 p.m., Abbey Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:54 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

7:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

