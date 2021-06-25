Wednesday, June 23
2:05 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning
7:04 a.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
11:48 a.m., Eastgate Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:54 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Traffic Complaint
4:01 p.m., S. Central Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
4:36 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Mental Health
4:45 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
7:00 p.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Found
9:24 p.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
9:48 p.m., S. Yankton St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
10:50 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health
11:36 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property
Thursday, June 24
1:09 a.m., E. Irwin St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
3:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
9:43 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Public Service
11:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Unfounded
1:36 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate
1:42 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Missing Property, Inactive Case
5:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check
5:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
5:16 p.m., Airport Rd., Welfare Check
6:52 p.m., Abbey Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic
6:54 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check
7:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
