Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, June 25

12:24 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

1:39 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

2:15 a.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

7:30 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Information

7:48 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Found Property

8:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:46 p.m., S. Pierre St., Theft, Inactive Case

3:36 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:50 p.m., N. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

5:29 p.m., S. Ree St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

7:14 p.m., N. SD Hwy 1804, Accidental Damage

7:49 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

8:19 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Bite

8:40 p.m., E. Irwin St., Family and Children

9:13 p.m., E. 5th St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:43 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

Saturday, June 26

6:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:16 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Information

9:30 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Suspicious Person

1:06 p.m., Laurel Ln., Animal Found, Animal Released To

2:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued

4:08 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Suspicious Person

4:33 p.m., S. Robert St., Intoxicated Person

4:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

6:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

6:20 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

11:58 p.m., Missouri River, Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, June 27

1:19 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

2:43 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

2:48 a.m., N. Hemlock Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

3:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:45 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms

1:44 p.m, E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

7:05 p.m., S. Ree St., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

