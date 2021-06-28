Friday, June 25
12:24 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check
1:39 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
2:15 a.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
7:30 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Information
7:48 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Found Property
8:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement
1:46 p.m., S. Pierre St., Theft, Inactive Case
3:36 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
4:50 p.m., N. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
5:29 p.m., S. Ree St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
6:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor
7:14 p.m., N. SD Hwy 1804, Accidental Damage
7:49 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
8:19 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Bite
8:40 p.m., E. Irwin St., Family and Children
9:13 p.m., E. 5th St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
11:43 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
Saturday, June 26
6:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:16 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Information
9:30 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Suspicious Person
1:06 p.m., Laurel Ln., Animal Found, Animal Released To
2:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued
4:08 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Suspicious Person
4:33 p.m., S. Robert St., Intoxicated Person
4:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
6:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
6:20 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint
9:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
11:58 p.m., Missouri River, Assisting Other Agencies
Sunday, June 27
1:19 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
2:43 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
2:48 a.m., N. Hemlock Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
3:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
9:45 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms
1:44 p.m, E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property
7:05 p.m., S. Ree St., Assisting Other Agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
