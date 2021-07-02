Wednesday, June 30
1:48 a.m., S. Robert St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
7:31 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
8:49 a.m., Dakota Ave., Found Property
9:29 a.m., E. US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
12:14 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Public Service
1:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
4:20 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
4:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
6:47 p.m., E. Wells Ave. Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
7:50 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Mental Health
10:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
Thursday, July 1
6:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Missing, Animal Released To
7:43 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
7:47 a.m., E. Park St., Found Bike
9:46 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues
10:25 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
10:44 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
1:57 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
3:53 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
4:19 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
6:33 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
6:35 p.m., Pierce Ave/ Wells, Assisting Other Agencies
7:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:45 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
11:04 p.m., E. Kay St., Trespass, Verbal Warning
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
