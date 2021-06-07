Friday, June 4
12:19 a.m., Sheila Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
12:43 a.m., Sheila Dr., Information, Officer Closed
1:35 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
1:41 a.m., E. Park St., Information
2:35 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
7:35 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
8:51 a.m., S. Arthur Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
9:45 a.m., Lee Hill Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
9:58 a.m., E. Park St., Public Service
10:07 p.m., S. Central Ave., Harassment, Verbal Warning
11:20 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash
11:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unfounded
12:19 p.m., S. Henry St., Protection Order Violation, Unable to Locate
5:09 p.m., S. Henry St., Harassment, Unable to Locate
5:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
6:03 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Extra Patrol
8:29 p.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:52 p.m., E. Church St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Saturday, June 5
12:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disturbing the Peace
6:56 a.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies
7:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
8:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
8:40 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:46 a.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
8:51 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service, Unable to Locate
9:16 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case
9:19 a.m., S. Ree St., Found Property
10:39 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
12:12 p.m., Grace Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm
2:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:51 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
10:44 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:58 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
Sunday, June 6
1:30 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service
1:49 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:58 a.m., S. Pierre St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
3:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
10:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
12:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate
1:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Found
1:49 p.m., S. Ree St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
3:27 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
5:41 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
5:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Missing Property
5:55 p.m., E. Cabot St., Information
7:17 p.m., W. 2nd St., Suspicious Person
8:26 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:35 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
11:41 p.m., W. 2nd St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.