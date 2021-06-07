Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, June 4

12:19 a.m., Sheila Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:43 a.m., Sheila Dr., Information, Officer Closed

1:35 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

1:41 a.m., E. Park St., Information

2:35 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

7:35 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

8:51 a.m., S. Arthur Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

9:45 a.m., Lee Hill Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

9:58 a.m., E. Park St., Public Service

10:07 p.m., S. Central Ave., Harassment, Verbal Warning

11:20 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

11:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unfounded

12:19 p.m., S. Henry St., Protection Order Violation, Unable to Locate

5:09 p.m., S. Henry St., Harassment, Unable to Locate

5:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

6:03 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Extra Patrol

8:29 p.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:52 p.m., E. Church St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Saturday, June 5

12:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disturbing the Peace

6:56 a.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies

7:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

8:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

8:40 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:46 a.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

8:51 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service, Unable to Locate

9:16 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

9:19 a.m., S. Ree St., Found Property

10:39 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

12:12 p.m., Grace Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm

2:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:51 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

10:44 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:58 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

Sunday, June 6

1:30 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

1:49 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:58 a.m., S. Pierre St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

3:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

10:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

12:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate

1:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Found

1:49 p.m., S. Ree St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

3:27 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

5:41 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

5:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Missing Property

5:55 p.m., E. Cabot St., Information

7:17 p.m., W. 2nd St., Suspicious Person

8:26 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:35 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

11:41 p.m., W. 2nd St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

