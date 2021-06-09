Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, June 7

12:14 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Detained

1:51 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Mental Health

2:10 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:39 a.m., Sibert Pl., Disorderly Conduct

7:18 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing

7:52 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Public Service

2:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

4:43 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement

5:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:29 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct

Tuesday, June 8

7:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

10:25 a.m., Sibert Pl., Code Enforcement, Verbal Warning

1:30 p.m., Venus St., Mental Health

2:07 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

4:56 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

5:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:33 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Public Service

10:44 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

10:46 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

11:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person

11:52 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

