Monday, June 7
12:14 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Detained
1:51 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Mental Health
2:10 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
4:39 a.m., Sibert Pl., Disorderly Conduct
7:18 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing
7:52 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Public Service
2:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property
4:43 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Parking Enforcement
5:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
11:29 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct
Tuesday, June 8
7:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
10:25 a.m., Sibert Pl., Code Enforcement, Verbal Warning
1:30 p.m., Venus St., Mental Health
2:07 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
4:56 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
5:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:33 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Public Service
10:44 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
10:46 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
11:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person
11:52 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
