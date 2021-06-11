Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, June 9

12:10 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

4:50 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:08 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

8:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

8:30 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft

9:15 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Missing Property

1:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

2:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

4:11 p.m., E. 4th St., Mischief, Unable to Locate

4:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

5:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

10:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

10:19 p.m., E. 1st St., Burglary, Inactive Case

11:52 p.m., Grey Goose Rd., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

Thursday, June 10

12:20 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

12:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

3:28 a.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

3:48 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case

7:08 a.m., Orion Ave., Civil Issues

9:09 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash

11:00 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

1:03 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information

6:37 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement

8:23 p.m., E. Kay St. Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

