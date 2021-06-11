Wednesday, June 9
12:10 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
4:50 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
5:08 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
8:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
8:30 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft
9:15 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Missing Property
1:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
2:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case
4:11 p.m., E. 4th St., Mischief, Unable to Locate
4:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
5:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
10:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor
10:19 p.m., E. 1st St., Burglary, Inactive Case
11:52 p.m., Grey Goose Rd., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
Thursday, June 10
12:20 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
12:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
3:28 a.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
3:48 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case
7:08 a.m., Orion Ave., Civil Issues
9:09 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash
11:00 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
1:03 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information
6:37 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement
8:23 p.m., E. Kay St. Assisting Other Agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
