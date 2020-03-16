Friday, Mar. 13

1:20 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/no assault

3:08 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

3:10 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

7:52 a.m. — Lake Sharpe Rd., disorderly conduct

9:30 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., alarms, unfounded

9:50 a.m. — W. 5th St., suspicious person/vehicle

10:04 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:59 a.m. — E. Franklin St., parking complaint/enforcement

11:30 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:24 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

3:56 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., animal complaint

5:24 p.m. — Abbey Rd., suspicion

6:33 p.m. — E. Humboldt Ave., animal complaint

10:14 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

Saturday, Mar. 14

7:03 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/no assault

8:09 a.m. — Garfield Ave., information, unfounded

9:03 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., warrant/summons/detainer

9:47 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., warrant/summons/detainer

10:31 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., animal missing

10:56 a.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

11:08 a.m. — S. Roberts St., vandalism, inactive case

2:07 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., animal missing

2:24 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., property lost

3:30 p.m. — E. Franklin St., animal complaint

3:41 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaint, animal impound

4:30 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaint

5:31 p.m. — W. 2nd St., animal found, animal impound

6:45 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

8:36 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

9:43 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

Sunday, Mar. 15

12:18 a.m. — Abbey Rd., disturbing the peace

12:36 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

2:06 a.m. — S. Brule St., domestic/no assault

2:40 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

10:30 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

3:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued

6:18 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., mischief

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments