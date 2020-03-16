Friday, Mar. 13
1:20 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/no assault
3:08 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
3:10 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
7:52 a.m. — Lake Sharpe Rd., disorderly conduct
9:30 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., alarms, unfounded
9:50 a.m. — W. 5th St., suspicious person/vehicle
10:04 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:59 a.m. — E. Franklin St., parking complaint/enforcement
11:30 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:24 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
3:56 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., animal complaint
5:24 p.m. — Abbey Rd., suspicion
6:33 p.m. — E. Humboldt Ave., animal complaint
10:14 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
Saturday, Mar. 14
7:03 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/no assault
8:09 a.m. — Garfield Ave., information, unfounded
9:03 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
9:47 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., warrant/summons/detainer
10:31 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., animal missing
10:56 a.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal
11:08 a.m. — S. Roberts St., vandalism, inactive case
2:07 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., animal missing
2:24 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., property lost
3:30 p.m. — E. Franklin St., animal complaint
3:41 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaint, animal impound
4:30 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaint
5:31 p.m. — W. 2nd St., animal found, animal impound
6:45 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
8:36 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
9:43 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
Sunday, Mar. 15
12:18 a.m. — Abbey Rd., disturbing the peace
12:36 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
2:06 a.m. — S. Brule St., domestic/no assault
2:40 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
10:30 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
3:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
6:18 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., mischief
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
