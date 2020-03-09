Friday, Mar. 6
12:27 a.m. — Callaway Ct., animal complaint, animal released
4:57 a.m. — E. Irwin St., public services
8:04 a.m. — S. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
12:03 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
1:20 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., property lost, inactive case
2:11 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal call
3:04 p.m. — S. Central Ave., information
3:21 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
4:40 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies
4:53 p.m. — Lancaster Pl., animal call
4:58 p.m. — S. Coteau St., animal complaint
5:18 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
6:17 p.m. — Vista Loop, missing person-juvenile
8:36 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., protection order violation, unfounded
8:39 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information
9:26 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:27 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
11:41 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Saturday, Mar. 7
12:03 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
12:54 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile
7:11 a.m. — E. Park St., intoxicated person
7:44 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found
8:13 a.m. — S. Henry St., traffic accident/city report
8:29 a.m. — S. Ree St., animal missing
9:11 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms
9:49 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information
10:52 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint
11:57 a.m. — Callaway Ct., animal complaint
12:52 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal
1:23 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
3:50 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., stolen vehicle, unfounded
4:47 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information
4:50 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
5:19 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints
5:20 p.m. — Governors Drive, animal call
9:56 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., intoxicated person
9:58 p.m. — Currant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
Sunday, Mar. 8
12:13 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
12:25 a.m. — S. Pierre St., sex offense
12:28 a.m. — Island Dr., assisting other agencies
1:07 a.m. — Clarice Dr., domestic/no assault
4:56 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
8:08 a.m. — Highway 1804, assisting other agencies
1:21 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
1:40 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal missing
2:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., alarms
4:34 p.m. — Crested Ave., all other
4:48 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies
6:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
6:24 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
11:29 pm. — W. Pleasant Dr., harassment, verbal warning issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
