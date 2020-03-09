Friday, Mar. 6

12:27 a.m. — Callaway Ct., animal complaint, animal released

4:57 a.m. — E. Irwin St., public services

8:04 a.m. — S. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

12:03 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

1:20 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., property lost, inactive case

2:11 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal call

3:04 p.m. — S. Central Ave., information

3:21 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct

4:40 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies

4:53 p.m. — Lancaster Pl., animal call

4:58 p.m. — S. Coteau St., animal complaint

5:18 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

6:17 p.m. — Vista Loop, missing person-juvenile

8:36 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., protection order violation, unfounded

8:39 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information

9:26 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:27 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

11:41 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Saturday, Mar. 7

12:03 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

12:54 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile

7:11 a.m. — E. Park St., intoxicated person

7:44 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found

8:13 a.m. — S. Henry St., traffic accident/city report

8:29 a.m. — S. Ree St., animal missing

9:11 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms

9:49 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., information

10:52 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint

11:57 a.m. — Callaway Ct., animal complaint

12:52 p.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

1:23 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

3:50 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., stolen vehicle, unfounded

4:47 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

4:50 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

5:19 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints

5:20 p.m. — Governors Drive, animal call

9:56 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., intoxicated person

9:58 p.m. — Currant Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

Sunday, Mar. 8

12:13 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

12:25 a.m. — S. Pierre St., sex offense

12:28 a.m. — Island Dr., assisting other agencies

1:07 a.m. — Clarice Dr., domestic/no assault

4:56 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

8:08 a.m. — Highway 1804, assisting other agencies

1:21 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

1:40 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal missing

2:58 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., alarms

4:34 p.m. — Crested Ave., all other

4:48 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies

6:20 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

6:24 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

11:29 pm. — W. Pleasant Dr., harassment, verbal warning issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments