Friday, Mar. 27

1:00 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

3:46 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:57 a.m. - E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

12:34 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., trespass

8:02 p.m. - E. Seneca St., welfare check

9:46 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct

Saturday, Mar. 28

1:27 a.m. - N. Highland Ave., welfare check

2:50 a.m. - E. Broadway Ave., alarms

12:12 p.m. - S. Polk Ave., welfare check

12:28 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property found

12:30 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint, animal released

3:35 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., vandalism, inactive case

4:14 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

5:36 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint

5:47 p.m. - N. Huron Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, verbal warning issued

6:16 p.m. - N. Washington Ave., animal complaint

7:05 p.m. - Highway 14, assisting other agencies

8:41 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

9:20 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies

11:57 p.m. - S. Central Ave., intoxicated person

Sunday, Mar. 29

1:10 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued

4:13 a.m. - W. Cedar Ave., assisting other agencies

7:29 a.m. - E. Park St., public services

11:32 a.m. - E. Park St., public services

11:43 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., found child

5:40 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal complaint, animal impound

8:12 p.m. - Bristol Pl., domestic/family dispute

8:46 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., information, verbal warning issued

11:59 p.m. - 5th St., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

