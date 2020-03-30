Friday, Mar. 27
1:00 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
3:46 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., alarms
10:57 a.m. - E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
12:34 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., trespass
8:02 p.m. - E. Seneca St., welfare check
9:46 p.m. - N. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
Saturday, Mar. 28
1:27 a.m. - N. Highland Ave., welfare check
2:50 a.m. - E. Broadway Ave., alarms
12:12 p.m. - S. Polk Ave., welfare check
12:28 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property found
12:30 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint, animal released
3:35 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., vandalism, inactive case
4:14 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
5:36 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint
5:47 p.m. - N. Huron Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, verbal warning issued
6:16 p.m. - N. Washington Ave., animal complaint
7:05 p.m. - Highway 14, assisting other agencies
8:41 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
9:20 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies
11:57 p.m. - S. Central Ave., intoxicated person
Sunday, Mar. 29
1:10 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued
4:13 a.m. - W. Cedar Ave., assisting other agencies
7:29 a.m. - E. Park St., public services
11:32 a.m. - E. Park St., public services
11:43 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., found child
5:40 p.m. - E. 5th St., animal complaint, animal impound
8:12 p.m. - Bristol Pl., domestic/family dispute
8:46 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., information, verbal warning issued
11:59 p.m. - 5th St., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.