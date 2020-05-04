Friday, May 1

1:44 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., information

2:07 a.m. — W. 3rd St., welfare check

7:19 a.m. — Willow St., property found

10:29 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

1:02 p.m. — E. Kay St., theft, inactive case

2:01 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, fraud, inactive case

2:16 p.m. — Garfield Ave., property found

4:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

4:57 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

5:58 p.m. — Laurel Lane, animal bite/attack, animal impound

6:00 p.m. — Hilltop Drive, animal complaint

6:24 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

6:53 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check

7:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

7:37 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaint, unfounded

7:59 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., welfare check

9:57 p.m. — E. Cabot St., fireworks

11:28 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., trespass

Saturday, May 2

2:36 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

5:25 a.m.- W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

6:02 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

10:41 a.m. — Izaak Walton Road, animal complaint

11:56 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

12:33 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal found

12:55 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., stolen vehicle, inactive case

2:15 p.m. — E. Kay St., extra patrol

2:57 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

3:10 p.m. — S. Ash St., animal missing

3:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

4:18 p.m. — La Framboise, marine incident

5:28 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., traffic accident/city report

6:10 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive case

6:13 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint

6:33 p.m. — E. Cabot St., animal missing

7:12 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

8:09 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., animal found

8:51 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal found, animal impound

11:19 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

Sunday, May 3

12:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

3:10 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace

8:06 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., mischief

8:54 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint, animal impound

9:46 a.m. — S. Primrose Lane, animal found

11:20 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., vandalism, inactive case

11:33 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal missing

12:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct

3:01 p.m.. — W. Dakota Ave., animal found, animal impound

3:43 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal

4:05 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal found

6:56 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

8:06 p.m. — E. Green St., civil/non-criminal

8:29 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint

10:09 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

