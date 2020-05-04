Friday, May 1
1:44 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., information
2:07 a.m. — W. 3rd St., welfare check
7:19 a.m. — Willow St., property found
10:29 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
1:02 p.m. — E. Kay St., theft, inactive case
2:01 p.m. — Edgewater Drive, fraud, inactive case
2:16 p.m. — Garfield Ave., property found
4:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
4:57 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
5:58 p.m. — Laurel Lane, animal bite/attack, animal impound
6:00 p.m. — Hilltop Drive, animal complaint
6:24 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
6:53 p.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check
7:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
7:37 p.m. — Highway 14, animal complaint, unfounded
7:59 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., welfare check
9:57 p.m. — E. Cabot St., fireworks
11:28 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., trespass
Saturday, May 2
2:36 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
5:25 a.m.- W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
6:02 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
10:41 a.m. — Izaak Walton Road, animal complaint
11:56 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
12:33 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal found
12:55 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., stolen vehicle, inactive case
2:15 p.m. — E. Kay St., extra patrol
2:57 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
3:10 p.m. — S. Ash St., animal missing
3:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
4:18 p.m. — La Framboise, marine incident
5:28 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., traffic accident/city report
6:10 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive case
6:13 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint
6:33 p.m. — E. Cabot St., animal missing
7:12 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
8:09 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., animal found
8:51 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal found, animal impound
11:19 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
Sunday, May 3
12:17 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
3:10 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace
8:06 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., mischief
8:54 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint, animal impound
9:46 a.m. — S. Primrose Lane, animal found
11:20 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., vandalism, inactive case
11:33 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal missing
12:44 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct
3:01 p.m.. — W. Dakota Ave., animal found, animal impound
3:43 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal
4:05 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., animal found
6:56 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
8:06 p.m. — E. Green St., civil/non-criminal
8:29 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint
10:09 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
