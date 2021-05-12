Monday, May 10th
12:04 p.m., Orion Ave., Civil Issues
5:12 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property
5:20 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:41 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service
9:21 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Sex Offense, Inactive Case
11:07 p.m., Crested Ave., Mental Health, Detained
Tuesday, May 11th
2:06 a.m., E. 2nd St., Domestic — No Assault
2:55 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
10:03 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Citation Issued
11:14 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Theft, Inactive Case
2:39 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate
4:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
4:59 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service
7:21 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
7:56 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:16 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
