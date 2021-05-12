Monday, May 10th

12:04 p.m., Orion Ave., Civil Issues

5:12 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property

5:20 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:41 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service

9:21 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Sex Offense, Inactive Case

11:07 p.m., Crested Ave., Mental Health, Detained

Tuesday, May 11th

2:06 a.m., E. 2nd St., Domestic — No Assault

2:55 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

10:03 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Citation Issued

11:14 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Theft, Inactive Case

2:39 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

4:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

4:59 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service

7:21 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

7:56 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:16 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments