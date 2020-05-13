Monday, May 11

1:20 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., extra patrol

1:43 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms

2:06 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., prisoner transport

8:16 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., domestic/no assault

9:19 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

10:30 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., public services

10:49 a.m. — W. 4th St., animal trap request

1:14 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

1:29 p.m. — Parkwood Dr., alarms

2:05 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:22 p.m. — E. 4th St., welfare check

3:59 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

4:46 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

5:16 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., traffic complaint

9:12 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint, unfounded

9:43 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

10:32 p.m. — W. Pleasanst Dr., disorderly conduct

11:10 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information, unfounded

11:13 p.m. — no address given, traffic enforcement, citation issued

Tuesday, May 12

12:51 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

5:12 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

7:58 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint

10:21 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., animal missing

10:53 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check

11:04 a.m. -E. Sioux Ave., public services

11:09 a.m. — E. Cabot St., parking complaint/enforcement

11:53 a.m. — S. Pierre St., motorist assist

1:51 p.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism, inactive case

3:53 p.m. — E. Cabot St., accident, inactive case

4:02 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., burglary, inactive case

4:04 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., missing person-juvenile

4:13 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., property lost

5:03 p.m. — E. Marina Ave., intoxicated person

5:43 p.m.- N. Euclid Ave., missing person-juvenile

5:52 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint

10:32 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., civil/non-criminal

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

