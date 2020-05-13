Monday, May 11
1:20 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., extra patrol
1:43 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
2:06 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., prisoner transport
8:16 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., domestic/no assault
9:19 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
10:30 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., public services
10:49 a.m. — W. 4th St., animal trap request
1:14 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
1:29 p.m. — Parkwood Dr., alarms
2:05 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/private property
3:22 p.m. — E. 4th St., welfare check
3:59 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
4:46 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
5:16 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., traffic complaint
9:12 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint, unfounded
9:43 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
10:32 p.m. — W. Pleasanst Dr., disorderly conduct
11:10 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information, unfounded
11:13 p.m. — no address given, traffic enforcement, citation issued
Tuesday, May 12
12:51 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
5:12 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
7:58 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint
10:21 a.m. — Bridgeview Ave., animal missing
10:53 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., welfare check
11:04 a.m. -E. Sioux Ave., public services
11:09 a.m. — E. Cabot St., parking complaint/enforcement
11:53 a.m. — S. Pierre St., motorist assist
1:51 p.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism, inactive case
3:53 p.m. — E. Cabot St., accident, inactive case
4:02 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., burglary, inactive case
4:04 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., missing person-juvenile
4:13 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., property lost
5:03 p.m. — E. Marina Ave., intoxicated person
5:43 p.m.- N. Euclid Ave., missing person-juvenile
5:52 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint
10:32 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., civil/non-criminal
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
