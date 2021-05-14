Wednesday, May 12th

12:53 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

2:11 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct

3:22 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:42 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement

8:45 a.m., E. US Hwy 14, Public Service

10:10 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint

11:31 a.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies

12:54 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

1:21 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Harassment

1:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

1:28 p.m., 4th St., Information

5:17 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

5:24 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Family and Children

7:10 p.m., Marina Ave., Lift Assist

8:01 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Thursday, May 13th

4:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

7:56 a.m, E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

8:31 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

9:30 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:24 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

12:50 p.m., S. Ree St., Traffic Complaint

12:55 p.m., E. Kay St., Information

1:37 p.m., E. Park St., Alarms, False Alarm

1:45 p.m., LaBarge Ct., Fraud

2:55 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information

3:13 p.m., N. Fir St., Civil Issues

3:37 p.m., Hwy 83 NB, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

5:49 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

6:49 p.m., Venus St., Welfare Check

6:50 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:21 p.m., Venus St., Suspicious Person

9:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments