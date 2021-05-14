Wednesday, May 12th
12:53 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case
2:11 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
3:22 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
6:42 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement
8:45 a.m., E. US Hwy 14, Public Service
10:10 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint
11:31 a.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies
12:54 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
1:21 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Harassment
1:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault
1:28 p.m., 4th St., Information
5:17 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
5:24 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Family and Children
7:10 p.m., Marina Ave., Lift Assist
8:01 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
Thursday, May 13th
4:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
7:56 a.m, E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash
8:31 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
9:30 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
10:24 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
12:50 p.m., S. Ree St., Traffic Complaint
12:55 p.m., E. Kay St., Information
1:37 p.m., E. Park St., Alarms, False Alarm
1:45 p.m., LaBarge Ct., Fraud
2:55 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information
3:13 p.m., N. Fir St., Civil Issues
3:37 p.m., Hwy 83 NB, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
5:49 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
6:49 p.m., Venus St., Welfare Check
6:50 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:21 p.m., Venus St., Suspicious Person
9:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
