Wednesday, May 13
12:08 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., information
2:45 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
5:11 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person- adult
9:20 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
2:08 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded
3:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault
3:18 p.m. — E. Park St., assault
4:54 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., property found
6:31 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint
6:53 p.m. — Highway 34, traffic complaint, unfounded
7:08 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., information
7:19 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing
7:45 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
7:55 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., alarms
7:57 p.m.- W. Pleasant Dr., warrant/summons/detainer
8:42 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
8:56 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person
10:28 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., all other, unfounded
10:57 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
11:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
Thursday, May 14
12:19 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
12:26 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
2:39 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
6:35 a.m. — Parkwood Dr., alarms
8:19 a.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
8:22 a.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., property found
8:24 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case
9:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case
11:28 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
11:31 a.m. — E. Park St., animal complaint
11:37 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
11:59 a.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
1:08 p.m. — N. Central Ave., harassment
1:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:11 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
1:27 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
2:01 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
2:28 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case
3:46 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., domestic/family dispute
5:06 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., information
6:41 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, unfounded
7:15 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
7:32 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found
7:42 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person
10:04 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found
10:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
10:33 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
