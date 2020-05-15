Wednesday, May 13

12:08 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., information

2:45 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

5:11 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person- adult

9:20 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

2:08 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded

3:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault

3:18 p.m. — E. Park St., assault

4:54 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., property found

6:31 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint

6:53 p.m. — Highway 34, traffic complaint, unfounded

7:08 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., information

7:19 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing

7:45 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

7:55 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., alarms

7:57 p.m.- W. Pleasant Dr., warrant/summons/detainer

8:42 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct

8:56 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person

10:28 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., all other, unfounded

10:57 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

11:48 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

Thursday, May 14

12:19 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case

12:26 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

2:39 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

6:35 a.m. — Parkwood Dr., alarms

8:19 a.m. — E. Park St., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

8:22 a.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., property found

8:24 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case

9:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case

11:28 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

11:31 a.m. — E. Park St., animal complaint

11:37 a.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

11:59 a.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

1:08 p.m. — N. Central Ave., harassment

1:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:11 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

1:27 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

2:01 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

2:28 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case

3:46 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., domestic/family dispute

5:06 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., information

6:41 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, unfounded

7:15 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

7:32 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found

7:42 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person

10:04 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., property found

10:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

10:33 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments