Friday, May 14

6:42 a.m., E. 5th St., Domestic — No Assault

7:56 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:51 a.m., Grandview St., Public Service

9:45 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

9:46 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

11:03 a.m., W. 2nd St., Found Property

12:04 p.m., N. Maple Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

1:12 p.m., Northstar Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:50 p.m., S. Arthur Ave, Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

2:41 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

3:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

4:00 p.m., S. Brule St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

4:15 p.m., E. Irwin St., Harassment, Verbal Warning

5:24 p.m., E. Church St., Theft, Inactive Case

6:11 p.m., E. Park St., Public Services

6:38 p.m., Northstar Ave., Found Property

7:32 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., Parking Enforcement

8:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

8:50 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

9:25 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

Saturday, May 15

12:38 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Domestic — No Assault

3:18 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Welfare Check

5:49 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:37 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

8:33 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash

8:53 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Accidental Damage, Inactive Case

10:18 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

10:19 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

10:34 a.m., Mercury St., Domestic — No Assault

11:15 a.m., Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:37 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:01 p.m., Lancaster Pl., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:11 p.m., Marina Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:41 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

12:52 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

1:17 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Burglary, Inactive Case

1:24 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

1:26 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Theft, Inactive Case

1:51 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

3:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

4:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

8:05 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:27 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

10:30, Clarice Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10:49 p.m., E. Park St., Mischief

Sunday, May 16

1:14 a.m., Primrose Ln., Disorderly Conduct

1:51 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol

2:44 a.m., N. Tyler Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

5:58 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:42 a.m., E. 4th St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

2:10 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

2:29 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check

3:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

4:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:09 p.m., E. Irwin St., Public Service

6:12 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Civil Issues

7:30 p.m., Venus St., Welfare Check

10:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave, Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

