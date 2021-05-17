Friday, May 14
6:42 a.m., E. 5th St., Domestic — No Assault
7:56 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:51 a.m., Grandview St., Public Service
9:45 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
9:46 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor
11:03 a.m., W. 2nd St., Found Property
12:04 p.m., N. Maple Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
1:12 p.m., Northstar Ave., Parking Enforcement
1:50 p.m., S. Arthur Ave, Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
2:41 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor
3:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
4:00 p.m., S. Brule St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
4:15 p.m., E. Irwin St., Harassment, Verbal Warning
5:24 p.m., E. Church St., Theft, Inactive Case
6:11 p.m., E. Park St., Public Services
6:38 p.m., Northstar Ave., Found Property
7:32 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., Parking Enforcement
8:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault
8:50 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
9:25 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
Saturday, May 15
12:38 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Domestic — No Assault
3:18 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Welfare Check
5:49 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:37 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
8:33 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash
8:53 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Accidental Damage, Inactive Case
10:18 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property
10:19 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues
10:34 a.m., Mercury St., Domestic — No Assault
11:15 a.m., Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:37 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
12:01 p.m., Lancaster Pl., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
12:11 p.m., Marina Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
12:41 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
12:52 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
1:17 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Burglary, Inactive Case
1:24 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
1:26 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Theft, Inactive Case
1:51 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
3:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
4:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
8:05 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:27 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
10:30, Clarice Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
10:49 p.m., E. Park St., Mischief
Sunday, May 16
1:14 a.m., Primrose Ln., Disorderly Conduct
1:51 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol
2:44 a.m., N. Tyler Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
4:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
5:58 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:42 a.m., E. 4th St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
2:10 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
2:29 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check
3:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained
4:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:09 p.m., E. Irwin St., Public Service
6:12 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Civil Issues
7:30 p.m., Venus St., Welfare Check
10:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave, Alarms, False Alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
