Friday, May 15
12:06 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., welfare check
1:07 a.m. — Marina Ave., assisting other agencies
3:31 a.m. — S. Coteau St., harassment
8:05 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal missing
8:10 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
12:44 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., property found
1:39 p.m. — E. Kay St., harassment
1:48 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit & run
3:06 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
4:40 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., public services, unfounded
8:23 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment
Saturday, May 16
1:06 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., all other
3:26 a.m. — Hampton Dr., domestic/no assault
3:28 a.m. — Venus St., intoxicated person
3:52 a.m. — S. Pierce St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
5:49 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person- adult
7:22 a.m. — E. Park St., harassment
8:48 a.m. — W. 2nd St., theft, inactive case
10:23 a.m. — Marie Rd., animal complaint
11:23 a.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal
2:34 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., theft, inactive case
4:48 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check, unfounded
5:05 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
6:01 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
6:32 p.m. — Sheila Dr., extra patrol
7:33 p.m. — E. Park St., domestic/family dispute
11:57 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded
Sunday, May 17
2:42 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
7:19 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., narcotics & drugs
11:14 a.m. — E. 5th St., parking complaint/enforcement
12:03 p.m. — Marina Ave., mischief
1:59 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
3:41 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., vandalism, inactive case
5:00 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
5:23 p.m. — Highway 83, assisting other agencies
5:40 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
8:46 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., structure fire
9:07 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
9:26 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.