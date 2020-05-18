Friday, May 15

12:06 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., welfare check

1:07 a.m. — Marina Ave., assisting other agencies

3:31 a.m. — S. Coteau St., harassment

8:05 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal missing

8:10 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

12:44 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., property found

1:39 p.m. — E. Kay St., harassment

1:48 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit & run

3:06 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

4:40 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., public services, unfounded

8:23 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment

Saturday, May 16

1:06 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., all other

3:26 a.m. — Hampton Dr., domestic/no assault

3:28 a.m. — Venus St., intoxicated person

3:52 a.m. — S. Pierce St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

5:49 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person- adult

7:22 a.m. — E. Park St., harassment

8:48 a.m. — W. 2nd St., theft, inactive case

10:23 a.m. — Marie Rd., animal complaint

11:23 a.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:34 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., theft, inactive case

4:48 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check, unfounded

5:05 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

6:01 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

6:32 p.m. — Sheila Dr., extra patrol

7:33 p.m. — E. Park St., domestic/family dispute

11:57 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded

Sunday, May 17

2:42 a.m. — Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

7:19 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., narcotics & drugs

11:14 a.m. — E. 5th St., parking complaint/enforcement

12:03 p.m. — Marina Ave., mischief

1:59 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

3:41 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., vandalism, inactive case

5:00 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

5:23 p.m. — Highway 83, assisting other agencies

5:40 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

8:46 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., structure fire

9:07 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

9:26 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments