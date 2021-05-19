Monday, May 17th
3:42 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
7:04 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
7:29 a.m., E. Irwin St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
12:34 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
2:08 p.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person
6:04 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
6:28 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues
7:02 p.m., Northstar Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
7:06 p.m., River Rim Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic
10:07 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Family and Children
Tuesday, May 18th
5:41 a.m., N. Central Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
6:49 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
9:35 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
10:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
12:17 p.m., E. 5th St., Theft, Inactive Case
12:24 p.m., Mary Ln., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
1:14 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:51 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct
2:23 p.m., N. Evans St., Animal Missing
2:25 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Suspicious Person
2:31 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Public Services
2:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:04 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:49 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
