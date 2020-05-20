Monday, May 18

2:06 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

8:04 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found

8:36 a.m. — N. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/city report

9:24 a.m. — W. 2nd St., theft, inactive case

9:26 a.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

11:21 a.m. — E. 3rd St., theft, inactive case

11:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., missing person-juvenile

12:04 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., domestic/no assault

12:30 p.m — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

2:02 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., code enforcement issue

3:23 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

3:39 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

3:49 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, inactive case

3:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

4:07 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check

6:06 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., disorderly conduct

6:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assault, unfounded

Tuesday, May 19

12:13 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

1:00 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., missing person-juvenile

8:54 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., vandalism, inactive case

10:34 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., sick person

10:57 a.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism, inactive case

1:39 p.m. — E. 4th St., suspicious person/vehicle, inactive case

4:07 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., property lost, inactive case

5:00 p.m. — E. Park Ave., trespass, verbal warning issued

5:47 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute, verbal warning issued

10:22 p.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

