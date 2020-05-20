Monday, May 18
2:06 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
8:04 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found
8:36 a.m. — N. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/city report
9:24 a.m. — W. 2nd St., theft, inactive case
9:26 a.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
11:21 a.m. — E. 3rd St., theft, inactive case
11:29 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., missing person-juvenile
12:04 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., domestic/no assault
12:30 p.m — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
2:02 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., code enforcement issue
3:23 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
3:39 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
3:49 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, inactive case
3:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
4:07 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., welfare check
6:06 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., disorderly conduct
6:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assault, unfounded
Tuesday, May 19
12:13 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
1:00 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., missing person-juvenile
8:54 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., vandalism, inactive case
10:34 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., sick person
10:57 a.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism, inactive case
1:39 p.m. — E. 4th St., suspicious person/vehicle, inactive case
4:07 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., property lost, inactive case
5:00 p.m. — E. Park Ave., trespass, verbal warning issued
5:47 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute, verbal warning issued
10:22 p.m. — N. Jefferson Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
