Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, May 19th

  • 12:45 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
  • 8:09 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
  • 8:30 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Missing, Verbal Warning
  • 8:44 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property, Unable to Locate
  • 10:45 a.m., LaFramboise, Suspicious Vehicle, Unfounded
  • 11:44 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct
  • 2:39 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Traffic Crash
  • 3:14 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash
  • 4:19 p.m., LaFramboise, Found Property
  • 4:34 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
  • 5:34 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Alarms, False Alarm
  • 5:43 p.m., Marquette St., Found Property
  • 9:53 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Thursday, May 20th

  • 6:57 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
  • 8:10 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
  • 8:18 a.m., E. 4th St., Suspicious Person
  • 10:10 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct
  • 12:39 p.m., Northstar Ave., Civil Issues
  • 1:08 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unfounded
  • 2:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues
  • 5:02 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Harassment
  • 5:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash
  • 9:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
  • 11:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
  • 11:43 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

