Wednesday, May 19th
- 12:45 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
- 8:09 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
- 8:30 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Missing, Verbal Warning
- 8:44 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property, Unable to Locate
- 10:45 a.m., LaFramboise, Suspicious Vehicle, Unfounded
- 11:44 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct
- 2:39 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Traffic Crash
- 3:14 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash
- 4:19 p.m., LaFramboise, Found Property
- 4:34 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
- 5:34 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Alarms, False Alarm
- 5:43 p.m., Marquette St., Found Property
- 9:53 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Thursday, May 20th
- 6:57 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
- 8:10 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
- 8:18 a.m., E. 4th St., Suspicious Person
- 10:10 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct
- 12:39 p.m., Northstar Ave., Civil Issues
- 1:08 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unfounded
- 2:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues
- 5:02 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Harassment
- 5:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash
- 9:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
- 11:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
- 11:43 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
