Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, May 21st

2:17 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

2:29 a.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm

9:40 a.m., S. Brule St., Mischief, Inactive Case

10:46 a.m., Harney Ct., Alarms, False Alarm

11:06 a.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash

12:53 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

1:02 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

3:16 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

3:39 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Found Property

3:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

5:55 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

7:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:00 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Extra Patrol

10:28 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Found Property

10:35 p.m., E. Park St., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

11:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Saturday, May 22nd

12:47 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Information

2:15 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:36 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Welfare Check

5:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

6:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:30 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Suspicious Vehicle

7:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

9:08 a.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement

9:47 a.m., E. Park St., Information

10:37 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

11:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

1:19 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Civil Issues

3:13 p.m., Marina Ave., Suspicious Person

3:43 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic

3:53 p.m., E. Reen St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Released To

5:04 p.m, E. 5th St., Civil Issues

6:19 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Mental Health

6:34 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Welfare Check

7:59 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Missing, Inactive Case

Sunday, May 23rd

1:34 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass

2:19 a.m., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:19 a.m., Parking Enforcement Parking, Ticket Issued

3:25 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

7:44 a.m., Buffalo St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

12:10 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Missing

1:08 p.m., S. Ree St., Public Services

1:27 p.m., Mercury St., Welfare Check, Unfounded

4:15 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms

6:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

7:11 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms

10:39 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:03 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health

11:43 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

