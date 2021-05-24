Friday, May 21st
2:17 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
2:29 a.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm
9:40 a.m., S. Brule St., Mischief, Inactive Case
10:46 a.m., Harney Ct., Alarms, False Alarm
11:06 a.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash
12:53 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property
1:02 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
3:16 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
3:39 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Found Property
3:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
5:55 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound
7:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:00 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Extra Patrol
10:28 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Found Property
10:35 p.m., E. Park St., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
11:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Saturday, May 22nd
12:47 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Information
2:15 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:36 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Welfare Check
5:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
6:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:30 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Suspicious Vehicle
7:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
9:08 a.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement
9:47 a.m., E. Park St., Information
10:37 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic
11:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
1:19 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Civil Issues
3:13 p.m., Marina Ave., Suspicious Person
3:43 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic
3:53 p.m., E. Reen St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Released To
5:04 p.m, E. 5th St., Civil Issues
6:19 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Mental Health
6:34 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Welfare Check
7:59 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
10:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Missing, Inactive Case
Sunday, May 23rd
1:34 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass
2:19 a.m., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:19 a.m., Parking Enforcement Parking, Ticket Issued
3:25 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
7:44 a.m., Buffalo St., Assisting Other Agencies
10:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
12:10 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Missing
1:08 p.m., S. Ree St., Public Services
1:27 p.m., Mercury St., Welfare Check, Unfounded
4:15 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms
6:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded
7:11 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms
10:39 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
11:03 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health
11:43 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic
