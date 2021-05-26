Monday, May 24th
2:38 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor
10:59 a.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies
12:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash
12:35 p.m., Crested Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
1:18 p.m., US Hwy 14, Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
5:27 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct
5:39 p.m., S Grant Ave., Traffic Complaint
9:23 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
9:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children
10:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
Tuesday, May 25th
2:43 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:52 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
4:30 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
4:45 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property
7:52 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Found Bike
9:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:20 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Code Enforcement
9:59 a.m., East SD Hwy 34, Alarms, False Alarm
10:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct
11:20 a.m., S. Robert St., Traffic Crash
5:04 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property
7:18 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information
8:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
9:10 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
9:45 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
9:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
10:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
10:36 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
11:41 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
