Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, May 24th

2:38 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor

10:59 a.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

12:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

12:35 p.m., Crested Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

1:18 p.m., US Hwy 14, Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

5:27 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:39 p.m., S Grant Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:23 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

9:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

10:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

Tuesday, May 25th

2:43 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:52 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:30 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

4:45 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property

7:52 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Found Bike

9:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:20 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Code Enforcement

9:59 a.m., East SD Hwy 34, Alarms, False Alarm

10:26 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

11:20 a.m., S. Robert St., Traffic Crash

5:04 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property

7:18 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

8:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

9:10 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

9:45 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

10:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

10:36 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

11:41 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

