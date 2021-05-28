Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Wednesday, May 26

6:46 a.m., Northstar Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

7:42 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued

8:06 a.m., Venus St., Mischief

8:20 a.m., Northstar Ave., Mischief

11:22 a.m., Vista Ridge Pl., Alarms, False Alarm

12:12 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

4:15 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Welfare Check

6:05 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

Thursday, May 27

6:37 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Domestic — No Assault

7:48 a.m., E. Irwin St., Information

8:55 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Welfare Check

9:23 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Sex Offense, Unfounded

10:35 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:09 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

4:30 p.m., E. Irwin St., Fraud

4:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

6:50 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault

7:36 p.m., Sibert Pl., Burglary, Unfounded

7:52 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property

8:03 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person-Vehicle, Unable to Locate

9:55 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:54 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:03 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

