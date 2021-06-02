Friday, May 28
12:48 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
1:00 a.m., S. Oneida Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:06 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:06 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:08 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:24 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
2:51 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
3:58 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault
5:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:15 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
10:59 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Drug Offense, Citation Issued
11:26 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
11:32 a.m., 4th St. Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:15 p.m., Bulow Dr., Harassment
3:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person
4:09 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Domestic — No Assault
4:14 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
4:26 p.m., Polaris Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
4:59 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
6:22 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Missing
6:49 p.m., Court Pl., Parking Enforcement
6:56 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Family and Children
10:03 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assault, Inactive Case
10:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:31 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assault, Inactive Case
11:41 p.m., SD Hwy 1804, Welfare Check, Detained
11:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Saturday, May 29
5:12 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Inactive Case
9:45 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Trespass, Inactive Case
1:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:00 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Missing
3:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Domestic — No Assault
3:14 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct
5:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
5:46 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:03 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
9:09 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:42 p.m., La Barge Ct., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
11:13 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Assault
11:23 p.m., Hustan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
11:34 p.m., Hustan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Sunday, May 30
12:08 a.m., N. Spruce St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
12:34 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
1:12 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
9:54 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
11:59 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Civil Issues
12:06 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Trespass, Inactive Case
12:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
12:30 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Code Enforcement
12:56 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
2:51 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
4:00 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
6:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass
10:04 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
11:34 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Civil Issues
Monday, May 31
12:11 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning
12:24 a.m., Northstar Ave., Welfare Check
3:22 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:42 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
1:00 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
1:07 p.m., W. Elizabeth Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
5:55 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
7:01 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
9:50 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information
11:05 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Domestic — No Assault
Tuesday, June 1
12:55 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
9:50 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:40 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint
4:02 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
4:23 p.m., N. Central Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case
4:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
4:46 p.m., Airport Rd., Traffic Crash
4:47 p.m., Baja Dr., Disorderly Conduct
5:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person
8:47 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
10:11 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Unfounded
