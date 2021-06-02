Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, May 28

12:48 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

1:00 a.m., S. Oneida Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:06 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:06 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:08 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:24 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

2:51 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

3:58 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault

5:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:15 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

10:59 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Drug Offense, Citation Issued

11:26 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

11:32 a.m., 4th St. Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:15 p.m., Bulow Dr., Harassment

3:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

4:09 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Domestic — No Assault

4:14 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

4:26 p.m., Polaris Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

4:59 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

6:22 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Missing

6:49 p.m., Court Pl., Parking Enforcement

6:56 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Family and Children

10:03 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assault, Inactive Case

10:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:31 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assault, Inactive Case

11:41 p.m., SD Hwy 1804, Welfare Check, Detained

11:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Saturday, May 29

5:12 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Inactive Case

9:45 a.m., N. Huron Ave., Trespass, Inactive Case

1:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:00 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Missing

3:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Domestic — No Assault

3:14 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct

5:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

5:46 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:03 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

9:09 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:42 p.m., La Barge Ct., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

11:13 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Assault

11:23 p.m., Hustan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

11:34 p.m., Hustan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, May 30

12:08 a.m., N. Spruce St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

12:34 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

1:12 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

9:54 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

11:59 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Civil Issues

12:06 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Trespass, Inactive Case

12:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

12:30 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Code Enforcement

12:56 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

2:51 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct

4:00 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

6:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass

10:04 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:34 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Civil Issues

Monday, May 31

12:11 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning

12:24 a.m., Northstar Ave., Welfare Check

3:22 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:42 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

1:00 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

1:07 p.m., W. Elizabeth Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

5:55 p.m., N. Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

7:01 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:50 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information

11:05 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Domestic — No Assault

Tuesday, June 1

12:55 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct

9:50 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:40 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint

4:02 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

4:23 p.m., N. Central Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case

4:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

4:46 p.m., Airport Rd., Traffic Crash

4:47 p.m., Baja Dr., Disorderly Conduct

5:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person

8:47 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

10:11 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Unfounded

Tags

Load comments