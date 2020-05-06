Monday, May 4

12:16 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

12:29 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

1:45 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., welfare check

3:18 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

8:28 a.m. — E. Park St., public services

12:54 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

4:52 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal

7:32 p.m. — North Star Pl., disorderly conduct

7:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., domestic/family dispute

8:47 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

8:47 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

9:47 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., fraud, inactive case

10:47 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies

Tuesday, May 5

6:18 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

7:29 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

8:39 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

10:32 a.m. — E. Sully Ave, property lost

12:44 p.m. — Highway 83 S., assisting other agencies

12:45 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

2:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

4:31 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., public fight

5:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

6:05 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

8:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal missing

9:05 p.m. — W. 2nd St., disorderly conduct

9:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public fight

10:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., mischief

10:19 p.m. — S. Robert St., assisting other agencies

11:28 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies

11:46 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

