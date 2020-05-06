Monday, May 4
12:16 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
12:29 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
1:45 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., welfare check
3:18 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
8:28 a.m. — E. Park St., public services
12:54 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
4:52 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal
7:32 p.m. — North Star Pl., disorderly conduct
7:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., domestic/family dispute
8:47 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., welfare check
8:47 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
9:47 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., fraud, inactive case
10:47 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
Tuesday, May 5
6:18 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
7:29 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
8:39 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
10:32 a.m. — E. Sully Ave, property lost
12:44 p.m. — Highway 83 S., assisting other agencies
12:45 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
2:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
4:31 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., public fight
5:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
6:05 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
8:02 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal missing
9:05 p.m. — W. 2nd St., disorderly conduct
9:56 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public fight
10:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., mischief
10:19 p.m. — S. Robert St., assisting other agencies
11:28 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
11:46 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
