Wednesday, May 6
1:08 a.m. — E. Park St., suspicion
1:20 a.m. — E. Park St., property found
3:31 a.m. — N. Washington Ave., information
6:11 a.m. — N. Central Ave., property found
7:34 a.m. — Mellette Ave., harassment
10:16 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
11:17 a.m. — E. Cabot St., assisting other agencies
1:14 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., alarms
1:41 p.m. — Sheila Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
3:19 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information
3:21 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
3:48 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
4:16 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., animal/non-domestic
4:40 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
5:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal found
7:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
8:24 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
9:45 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
10:56 p.m. — Airport Rd., property lost
11:24 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
Thursday, May 7
5:18 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., mischief
3:49 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., traffic accident/city report
4:44 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
4:44 p.m. — US Highway 14, traffic complaint
5:17 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., vandalism, inactive case
6:14 p.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check
6:36 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
