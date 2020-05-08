Wednesday, May 6

1:08 a.m. — E. Park St., suspicion

1:20 a.m. — E. Park St., property found

3:31 a.m. — N. Washington Ave., information

6:11 a.m. — N. Central Ave., property found

7:34 a.m. — Mellette Ave., harassment

10:16 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

11:17 a.m. — E. Cabot St., assisting other agencies

1:14 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., alarms

1:41 p.m. — Sheila Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

3:19 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., information

3:21 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

3:48 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms

4:16 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., animal/non-domestic

4:40 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

5:47 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal found

7:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

8:24 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

9:45 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

10:56 p.m. — Airport Rd., property lost

11:24 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

Thursday, May 7

5:18 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., mischief

3:49 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., traffic accident/city report

4:44 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

4:44 p.m. — US Highway 14, traffic complaint

5:17 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., vandalism, inactive case

6:14 p.m. — E. Irwin St., welfare check

6:36 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

