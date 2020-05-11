Friday, May 8
1:52 a.m. — E. Franklin St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
2:55 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/no assault
7:48 a.m. — E. Izaak Walton Rd., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
11:35 a.m. — Marina Ave., traffic complaint
11:58 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information
1:00 p.m. — Polaris Ave., traffic accident/private property
1:02 p.m. — Venus St., assisting other agencies
1:42 p.m. — Sheila Dr., extra patrol
3:13 p.m. — E. Park St., all other
3:15 p.m. — E. Park St., property lost
3:30 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal
4:10 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
4:49 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., disorderly conduct
5:46 p.m. — Northstar Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
8:26 p.m. — S. Central Ave., suspicion
10:29 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning issued
11:20 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
Saturday, May 9
1:39 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information
8:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
8:37 a.m. — S. Robert St., welfare check
9:05 a.m. — S. Central Ave., extra patrol
10:57 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services
1:12 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaint
1:32 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., information
1:38 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint
2:25 p.m. — E. Highway 14, parking complaint/enforcement
2:29 p.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:22 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint
6:36 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal found, animal impounded
9:16 p.m. — S. Garfield St., alarms
10:03 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment
11:37 p.m. — E. Park St., public services
Sunday, May 10
1:56 a.m. — Mercury St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
3:24 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., harassment
3:51 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
11:03 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms
2:21 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
4:47 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct
6:58 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
8:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
9:20 p.m. — W. 4th St., welfare check
9:34 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., prisoner transport
10:52 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
