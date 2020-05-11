Friday, May 8

1:52 a.m. — E. Franklin St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

2:55 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., domestic/no assault

7:48 a.m. — E. Izaak Walton Rd., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

11:35 a.m. — Marina Ave., traffic complaint

11:58 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information

1:00 p.m. — Polaris Ave., traffic accident/private property

1:02 p.m. — Venus St., assisting other agencies

1:42 p.m. — Sheila Dr., extra patrol

3:13 p.m. — E. Park St., all other

3:15 p.m. — E. Park St., property lost

3:30 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal

4:10 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

4:49 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., disorderly conduct

5:46 p.m. — Northstar Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

8:26 p.m. — S. Central Ave., suspicion

10:29 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, verbal warning issued

11:20 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

Saturday, May 9

1:39 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

8:02 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

8:37 a.m. — S. Robert St., welfare check

9:05 a.m. — S. Central Ave., extra patrol

10:57 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services

1:12 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaint

1:32 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., information

1:38 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint

2:25 p.m. — E. Highway 14, parking complaint/enforcement

2:29 p.m. — S. Central Ave., civil/non-criminal

5:22 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint

6:36 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal found, animal impounded

9:16 p.m. — S. Garfield St., alarms

10:03 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment

11:37 p.m. — E. Park St., public services

Sunday, May 10

1:56 a.m. — Mercury St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

3:24 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., harassment

3:51 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

11:03 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms

2:21 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct

4:47 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct

6:58 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

8:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

9:20 p.m. — W. 4th St., welfare check

9:34 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., prisoner transport

10:52 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

