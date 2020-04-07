1:12 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., curfew, verbal warning issued
7:53 a.m. - E. Elizabeth St., assisting other agencies
8:38 a.m. - E. Wells Ave., suspicion
8:50 a.m. - S. Garfield Ave., animal complaints
8:58 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
10:03 a.m. - N. Yankton Ave., animal call, verbal warning issued
10:57 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
12:32 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued
1:31 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., family & children
1:42 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
1:46 p.m. - S. Court Pl., mischief
2:42 p.m. - S. Filmore Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded
4:26 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
4:30 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
4:44 p.m. - E. SD Highway 34, traffic accident/private property
6:20 p.m. - W. Elizabeth St., animal complaint
6:57 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., animal/non-domestic
8:19 p.m. - Yucca Dr., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
9:04 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., church fund assistance
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
