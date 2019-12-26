Monday, Dec. 23

3:06 a.m. — E. 4th St, suspicious person-vehicle

7:26 a.m. — Coteau St., parking complaint/enforcement

8:57 a.m. — Airport Road, civil/non criminal

9:28 a.m. — Sioux Ave, traffic accident/city report

10:31 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., parole/probation

1:23 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

1:36 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

4:16 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave. alarms

4:39 p.m. — E. Park St., animal call

4:44 p.m. — Northstar Ave., property/found

8:29 p.m. — E. Park St., public services

9:36 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute

9:46 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal call

11:45 p.m. — E. Park St., information

Tuesday, Dec. 24

4:24 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

10:37 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies

11:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

11:32 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

11:38 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

1:06 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

2:00 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

2:07 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found child

2:48 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/private property

3:08 p.m. — E. Park St., information

6:05 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

6:44 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint

7:13 p.m. — E. Dakota St., traffic complaint

8:07 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assault

8:24 p.m. — E. 5th St., information

9:57 p.m. — Sheila Dr., church fund assistance

11:44 p.m. — E. Franklin St., intoxicated person

Wednesday, Dec. 24

1:06 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., extra patrol

1:54 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

5:35 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

5:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal

6:20 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., civil/non criminal

9:41 a.m. — E. 8th St., assisting other agencies

3:25 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., welfare check

4:22 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fight (public)

5:12 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment

7:10 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., church fund assistance

9:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

11:31 p.m. — E. SD. Hwy. 34, assisting other agencies

(Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by a responding officer.)

