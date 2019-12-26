Monday, Dec. 23
3:06 a.m. — E. 4th St, suspicious person-vehicle
7:26 a.m. — Coteau St., parking complaint/enforcement
8:57 a.m. — Airport Road, civil/non criminal
9:28 a.m. — Sioux Ave, traffic accident/city report
10:31 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., parole/probation
1:23 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
1:36 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
4:16 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave. alarms
4:39 p.m. — E. Park St., animal call
4:44 p.m. — Northstar Ave., property/found
8:29 p.m. — E. Park St., public services
9:36 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute
9:46 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal call
11:45 p.m. — E. Park St., information
Tuesday, Dec. 24
4:24 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
10:37 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies
11:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
11:32 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
11:38 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
1:06 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
2:00 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
2:07 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found child
2:48 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/private property
3:08 p.m. — E. Park St., information
6:05 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
6:44 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint
7:13 p.m. — E. Dakota St., traffic complaint
8:07 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assault
8:24 p.m. — E. 5th St., information
9:57 p.m. — Sheila Dr., church fund assistance
11:44 p.m. — E. Franklin St., intoxicated person
Wednesday, Dec. 24
1:06 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., extra patrol
1:54 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
5:35 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
5:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal
6:20 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., civil/non criminal
9:41 a.m. — E. 8th St., assisting other agencies
3:25 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., welfare check
4:22 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fight (public)
5:12 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment
7:10 p.m. — S. Pawnee St., church fund assistance
9:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
11:31 p.m. — E. SD. Hwy. 34, assisting other agencies
(Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by a responding officer.)
