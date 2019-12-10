3:36 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

4:36 a.m. — E. 5th St., missing person- juvenile

7:18 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious package-item

10:06 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., trespass

10:19 a.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic accident/city report

2:34 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:44 p.m. — Governors Dr. assault

2:46 p.m. — W. Church St., traffic accident/city report

3:35 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, disorderly conduct

3:48 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

5:14 p.m. — Jail Rd., assisting other agencies

6:28 p.m — S. Pierre St., extra patrol

7:02 p.m. — Jefferson Ave., traffic complaint

11:35 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., domestic/family dispute

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

