12:34 a.m. — E. 5th Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

1:11 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

2:14 a.m. — Marina Ave., missing person- juvenile

4:26 a.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct

7:43 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaints

8:47 a.m. — W. 3rd St., parking complaint/enforcement

10:57 a.m. — Clarice Dr., welfare check

11:37 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fall/back injury

1:11 p.m. — Cherry Dr., property lost

6:50 p.m. S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury

10:01 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., domestic/no assault

