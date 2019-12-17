12:34 a.m. — E. 5th Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:11 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
2:14 a.m. — Marina Ave., missing person- juvenile
4:26 a.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct
7:43 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaints
8:47 a.m. — W. 3rd St., parking complaint/enforcement
10:57 a.m. — Clarice Dr., welfare check
11:37 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fall/back injury
1:11 p.m. — Cherry Dr., property lost
6:50 p.m. S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury
10:01 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., domestic/no assault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.