12:21 a.m. — W. Main Ave., assisting other agencies
12:42 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person
2:15 a.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct
4:20 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
8:43 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., animal bite/attack
9:38 a.m. — Garfield Ave., welfare check
12:36 p.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., assisting other agencies
2:10 p.m. — N. Fir Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:03 p.m. — Abbey Rd., traffic accident/state/no injury
5:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
6:17 p.m. — S. Robert St., assisting other agencies
8:43 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
9:54 p.m. — E. 5th St., family & children
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
