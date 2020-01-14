3:30 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., missing person- juvenile

3:42 a.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check

8:26 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic enforcement

8:27 a.m. — Lakewood Dr., animal complaint

9:16 a.m. — Eastgate Dr.,, parking complaint/enforcement

9:35 a.m. — E. Franklin St., domestic/no assault

1:24 p.m. — S. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report

3:24 p.m. — N. Sebree Pl., fraud

3:38 p.m. — E. Franklin St., fraud

4:37 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., fraud

5:12 p.m. — unknown location, disorderly conduct

5:16 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check

7:09 p.m. — E. Park St., animal call

7:14 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint

9:03 p.m. — Governors Dr., assisting other agencies

9:46 p.m. — S. Central Ave., public services

11:20 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

