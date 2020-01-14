3:30 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., missing person- juvenile
3:42 a.m. — E. 5th St., welfare check
8:26 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic enforcement
8:27 a.m. — Lakewood Dr., animal complaint
9:16 a.m. — Eastgate Dr.,, parking complaint/enforcement
9:35 a.m. — E. Franklin St., domestic/no assault
1:24 p.m. — S. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report
3:24 p.m. — N. Sebree Pl., fraud
3:38 p.m. — E. Franklin St., fraud
4:37 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., fraud
5:12 p.m. — unknown location, disorderly conduct
5:16 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check
7:09 p.m. — E. Park St., animal call
7:14 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
9:03 p.m. — Governors Dr., assisting other agencies
9:46 p.m. — S. Central Ave., public services
11:20 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
