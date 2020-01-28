8:25 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

10:32 a.m. — S. Ree St., traffic accident/city report

12:01 p.m. — S. Jackson Ave., information

1:59 p.m. — S. Brule St., parking complaint/enforcement

2:22 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., domestic/no assault

2:44 p.m. — E. Highway 34, traffic accident/private property

5:11 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint

5:24 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

9:00 p.m. — Woodriver Dr., suspicious person-vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

