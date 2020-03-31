12:30 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:32 a.m. — S. Eastman Ave., assisting other agencies

9:42 a.m. — S. Robert St., civil/non-criminal

5:08 p.m. — Marina Ave., disorderly conduct

9:47 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check

10:41 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

