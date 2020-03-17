7:12 a.m. — Highway 14, animal complaint

7:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., information

8:59 a.m. — Airport Rd., parking complaint/enforcement

9:32 a.m. — Mac Ln, parking complaint/enforcement

9:46 a.m. — E. 8th St., warrant/summons/detainer

9:59 a.m. — Hampton Dr., warrant/summons/detainer

10:11 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:19 a.m. — E. Kay St., family & children

10:27 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

11:35 a.m. — Sunset Dr., fraud

11:46 a.m. — Norbeck Dr., animal complaint

11:49 a.m. — E. Dakota St., animal complaint

1:54 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

3:31 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

5:30 p.m.- W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

6:17 p.m. — Venus St., animal complaint, animal impound

6:21 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

9:55 p.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:41 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:07 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., church fund assistance

11:47 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

